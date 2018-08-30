Cannabis factory discovered on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield

Cannabis and growing equipment with a value of around £170,000 have been discovered following a police raid in Sheffield yesterday (Wednesday).

The plants were discovered during a raid on Wednesday

The warrant, executed at a property on Ecclesall Road uncovered a significant number of cannabis plants – 161 plants in total were seized by officers.

Nobody was present at the address during and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in the operation.

If you hold any information, please call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

