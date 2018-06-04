Cannabis couple makes a “joint decision” to stop using the drug after a police raid

A couple has admitted to having had a significant cannabis habit after police discovered about 40grammes of the class B drug at their home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, May 30, how William Edward Richards, 27, and Sasha Jade Goostrey, 23, were arrested after a police search at their home on Rutland Road, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connally said police conducted a drugs search and cannabis was found in a bedroom and the combined amount recovered was about 40grammes.

Miss Connally added: “When interviewed they said they both had significant cannabis habits.”

Richards, who has a previous drug-related conviction, and Goostrey, who only has a previous conviction concerning a youth matter, pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of cannabis after the drugs search on December 13 , last year.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said: “They appear together because they were arrested together and they live together and they admitted a joint possession of cannabis which was found at their shared home address when police attended.”

Mr Tomlinson added that Goostrey felt disgusted in her self and she has found the case extremely distressing and embarrassing and she is ashamed of her behaviour.

Both defendants have made efforts since their arrests to turn their lives around, according to Mr Tomlinson.

The court heard that Goostrey and Richards have secured full employment and Goostrey does not want to return to smoking cannabis and Richards claims he no longer uses the drug.

Mr Tomlinson added: “He says he no longer smokes cannabis and they have both taken a joint decision that it is something they will not be doing in the future.”

Magistrates sentenced Goostrey to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned her that if she re-offends in the next year she will be re-sentenced for the drugs possession.

She was also ordered to pay £42.50 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Richards, whose case was considered by the probation service, was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £42.50 costs.