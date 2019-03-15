Cannabis and weapons found in police raid in Barnsley

Cannabis, thousands of pounds and three weapons seized during police raid in Barnsley.

Officers searched a home in Vincent Road, Lundwood, earlier this morning as part of Operation Sceptre – a week-long crackdown on knife crime.

They found 10 large bags of cannabis, £3,000 in cash and three weapons.

Cannabis, cash and drugs were found during a police raid in Barnsley

Two men, aged 29 and 57, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.