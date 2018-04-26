Cannabis and counterfeit cigarettes worth £7,500 seized in Sheffield raids

Police in Sheffield have seized cannabis and counterfeit cigarettes worth an estimated £7,500 in two separate raids.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police's Manor & Arbourthorne team executed a warrant at a property in Manor yesterday, where they found cannabis plants with an estimated street value of around £4,000.

Counterfeit cigarettes seized in Manor today (photo: South Yorkshire Police)

A man was interviewed and released under investigation, and police said enquiries are ongoing.

Today, officers helped a team from Trading Standards execute a warrant at another address in Manor, where they seized counterfeit tobacco worth an estimated £3,500. Police said Trading Standards is still investigating following the discovery.

A police spokesperson said: "If you are up to no good, selling drugs and making money through the proceeds of crime, we will work tirelessly to find you, arrest you and send you to court."