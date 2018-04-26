Cannabis and counterfeit cigarettes worth £7,500 seized in Sheffield raids

Cannabis plants found during a raid in Manor yesterday (photo: South Yorkshire Police)
Police in Sheffield have seized cannabis and counterfeit cigarettes worth an estimated £7,500 in two separate raids.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police's Manor & Arbourthorne team executed a warrant at a property in Manor yesterday, where they found cannabis plants with an estimated street value of around £4,000.

Counterfeit cigarettes seized in Manor today (photo: South Yorkshire Police)

A man was interviewed and released under investigation, and police said enquiries are ongoing.

Today, officers helped a team from Trading Standards execute a warrant at another address in Manor, where they seized counterfeit tobacco worth an estimated £3,500. Police said Trading Standards is still investigating following the discovery.

A police spokesperson said: "If you are up to no good, selling drugs and making money through the proceeds of crime, we will work tirelessly to find you, arrest you and send you to court."

Police execute a warrant at a property in Manor (photo: South Yorkshire Police)

