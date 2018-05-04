Cannabis and cash seized in crackdown on crime in Doncaster

Cannabis and cash were seized by police officers in a crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster.

In a week of action in Balby and Hexthorpe , over 30 cannabis, 10kg of dried cannabis ready to sell and cash were found during a series of raids.

Officers also carried out speed check operations and targeted off-road bikers causing a nuisance.

Alcohol test purchase operations were also carried out to look for those serving underage customers.

A number of agencies and support services were involved in the activity and tackled issues including parking and housing problems, truancy and litter.

Sergeant Richard Vernon, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Throughout the dedicated operation we used feedback and concerns members of our communities had raised to tailor the plans and activity which took place.

"This enabled us to work collaboratively with partners to implement plans that were specifically aimed at tackling criminal activity.

"The results achieved demonstrate the effectiveness of this and I hope the action taken illustrates our commitment to addressing and resolving community concerns.

"Community safety is our main priority and we work continuously with our local authority partners, through operations such as this, to address local issues and provide reassurance."