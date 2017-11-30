Cancer charity helps Doncaster patients with the cost of cancer

Over 300 cancer patients in Doncaster have been given a share of a £136,8001 grant, thanks to a charity.

Macmillian Cancer Support has split the money between 350 patients who have been diagnosed with cancer in the last year.

The Macmillan Living Well Cancer Information Service, which is part funded by the charity and Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group, in partnership with Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, offers a lifeline to patients by helping them access the financial support that may be available to them.

Joanne O’Marr, the Macmillan Living Well Cancer Information Service Lead, said: “We talk to many people who are facing a very tough time financially so being able to offer a Macmillan grant, can be a real lifeline.

“It’s often to help with things like increased energy costs due to feeling the cold more; kitchen appliances such as food processors for people who can’t eat solid food and travel to and from hospital for appointments.

“They can also allow someone who is very ill to have some precious time away with their family

“Cancer is really tough on people’s finances and Macmillan’s grants are one way we can take away some of the worry so that they can focus on their health.”

The service is based at St John’s Information Centre, which is on Weston Road, in Balby.

Across the South Yorkshire region, the charity provided over £383,0001 in Macmillan grants.

Macmillan wants to ensure people with cancer and money worries in Doncaster get the support they need, and if you need help you can contact the Macmillan Living Well Service on 01302 796 853.

There are 2.5 million people living with cancer in the UK. One in two people are likely to get cancer in their lifetimes.

If you want information or just to chat, you can call 0808 808 00 00, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 8pm. You can also visit the official website at www.macmillan.org.uk.