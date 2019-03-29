The Moor

Can you remember when The Moor looked like this in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s? RETRO PICTURES

It is one of Sheffield's most popular shopping streets - and The Moor has gone through a raft of changes over the years.

We've delved back into the archives to see how the area has changed over the decades - see if you can remember some of these shops and see if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery

Italian Mexican restaurant El Paso.

1. El Paso

Italian Mexican restaurant El Paso.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Brightly coloured signs welcomed shoppers to The Moor in the 80s and 90s.

2. Sign of the times

Brightly coloured signs welcomed shoppers to The Moor in the 80s and 90s.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The area as it looked before the construction of the Moorfoot Building.

3. Before the Moorfoot

The area as it looked before the construction of the Moorfoot Building.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
On The Moor in the early 90s.

4. Shopping day

On The Moor in the early 90s.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 9