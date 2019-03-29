Can you remember when The Moor looked like this in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s? RETRO PICTURES
It is one of Sheffield's most popular shopping streets - and The Moor has gone through a raft of changes over the years.
We've delved back into the archives to see how the area has changed over the decades - see if you can remember some of these shops and see if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery
1. El Paso
Italian Mexican restaurant El Paso.
2. Sign of the times
Brightly coloured signs welcomed shoppers to The Moor in the 80s and 90s.
3. Before the Moorfoot
The area as it looked before the construction of the Moorfoot Building.
4. Shopping day
On The Moor in the early 90s.
