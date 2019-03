The Silver Blades ice rink in Queens Road is fondly remembered by thousands - its cavernous interior the place where scores of city children pulled on their ice skates and gingerly took their first steps. Take a trip back to those days with our retro gallery!

1. Silver Blades Can you remember weekends spent at Silver Blades?

2. Skate days Enjoying skating at Silver Blades back in the 80s.

3. Save Our Skating When the rink was under threat, a fierce campaign was fought to ward off its closure.

4. Open for business The ice rink is officially declared open in the 1960s.

