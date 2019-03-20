A busy day at Castle Market in 1977.

Can you remember Sheffield's legendary and lost Castle Market? RETRO PICTURE GALLERY

It was loved by generations of Sheffield shoppers - and the city's famous Castle Market is missed and fondly remembered by many.

Take a trip back in time to the market - the stalls, the sights, the sounds and loads of bargains in our retro picture gallery. See if you can spot yourself!

Can you remember buying tripe at Castle Market?

1. Tripe

The market as it looked from the outside in 1997.

2. Market exterior

The market was famed for a vast range of fruit and veg stalls.

3. Fruit stalls

Can you remember having a coffee and taking a break from shopping in the cafe?

4. Cafe

