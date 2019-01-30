Kelvin flats come crashing down in 1995

Can you remember Sheffield's famous Kelvin flats? - RETRO PICTURE GALLERY

They were loved and loathed in equal measure - and it is now nearly 25 years since Sheffield's famous Kelvin flats were demolished.

Take a look back at the history of the infamous complex, from its birth in 1967 to its demise in 1995.

The futuristic walkways were dubbed 'Streets in the Sky'

1. Streets in the Sky

There's not much left as Kelvin nears the end in 1995

2. Demolition

An aerial view of Kelvin showing just how big the complex was.

3. Aerial view

Kelvin lasted less than 30 years.

4. Walls come tumbling down

