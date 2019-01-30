Can you remember Sheffield's famous Kelvin flats? - RETRO PICTURE GALLERY
They were loved and loathed in equal measure - and it is now nearly 25 years since Sheffield's famous Kelvin flats were demolished.
Take a look back at the history of the infamous complex, from its birth in 1967 to its demise in 1995.
1. Streets in the Sky
The futuristic walkways were dubbed 'Streets in the Sky'
2. Demolition
There's not much left as Kelvin nears the end in 1995
3. Aerial view
An aerial view of Kelvin showing just how big the complex was.
4. Walls come tumbling down
Kelvin lasted less than 30 years.
