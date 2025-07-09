'Can you help us?' ask police in search for missing Jessica from Barnsley
Officers are today appealing for help finding missing 23-year-old Jessica, from Barnsley.
Jessica was reported missing from the Worsbrough area of the town .
She was last seen there at around 12.45pm today (Wednesday, July 9).
Jessica is described as a white woman with dark brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black tracksuit crop top, black leggings and trainers.
She may also be carrying a white rucksack.
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerened for her welfare, and are urging the public to contact them with any information.
This can be reported online by following this link: Add something to a missing person report | South Yorkshire Police or by phone on 101, quoting incident number 453 of 9 July 2025 when you get in touch.
