South Yorkshire Police are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ over a missing woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are today appealing for help finding missing 23-year-old Jessica, from Barnsley.

Jessica was reported missing from the Worsbrough area of the town .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen there at around 12.45pm today (Wednesday, July 9).

Jessica is described as a white woman with dark brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tracksuit crop top, black leggings and trainers.

She may also be carrying a white rucksack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerened for her welfare, and are urging the public to contact them with any information.

This can be reported online by following this link: Add something to a missing person report | South Yorkshire Police or by phone on 101, quoting incident number 453 of 9 July 2025 when you get in touch.