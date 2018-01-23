Can you help track down owners of poorly dog found in ditch in Doncaster?

RSPCA inspectors are hoping to track down the owners of a poorly dog which was found in a ditch full of brambles in Doncaster.

A member of the public spotted Ludo - a nine-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux bitch - collapsed in a ditch near to St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Church just off King George Square in Kirk Sandall on Sunday morning.

Firefighters called the RSPCA just before 9.30am after freeing her from the brambles, and RSPCA inspector Joanne Hartley collected her from the person who found her.

Inspector Hartley said: “We don’t know how this poor girl ended up in this bramble-filled ditch in Kirk Sandall but it seems unlikely she could have gotten there herself.

“She was in a collapsed state when she was found. She has arthritis, an ear infection, a skin infection and a urine infection.

“She is under vet care at the moment, but is very poorly indeed.”

Insp Hartley said the dog was microchipped to an address in Cleethorpes but when an officer visited the address she was told that the person had moved out two years ago. The telephone number listed does not work.

“I’m hoping someone will recognise her and get in touch,” she added.

Anyone with any information should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for Insp Hartley.