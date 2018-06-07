Can you help out at Sheffield's biggest-ever clean-up?

Final preparations are being made for Sheffield's biggest-ever litter pick with more volunteers needed to clean up the city's streets.

Sheffield Litter Pickers was due to hold the clean-up in March but after heavy snowfall it was rearrange for Saturday, June 23.

The group, which only launched when a Facebook page was set up in January, now has more than 600 members.

It will hold a litter pick and clean-up event around Firth Park Road and organisers want as many people to get involved.

Iren Wadsworth, of the group, said: "We are hoping it's going to be a big event. The area is one of the city's bad areas and we are hoping to do some work in Page Hall as well as part of the day.

"Hopefully if people in Firth Park see lots of people going out and tidying up the streets, it make them think differently about dropping litter.

"It's so easy to solve the problem of litter - just don't drop it. There needs to be a massive nationwide campaign to say 'it's not right to drop litter'.

"All the litter picks I go on the question is what can we do to solve it and everyone always says education is top of the list."

The Star is backing the Sheffield Litter Pickers' work as part of its Keep Our City clean campaign.

The group launched the Facebook group to pull together members from litter picks across Sheffield and Iren said she hoped to see people from across the city on June 23, which is the day before the Firth Park Festival.

Anyone interested in taking part should meet at the Clock Tower, on Firth Park Road, at 1pm. Equipment will be provided.

For more information and details of events where you live search Sheffield Litter Pickers on Facebook.