Can you help lovestruck woman track down Sheffield businessman she met on plane?
A woman has launched an appeal to track down a Sheffield businessman she met on a plane saying: “I’d love to connect with him again.”
The woman, whose name is Demi, but who has declined to reveal her surname at this stage, sat next to the man on a Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen in Denmark to Manchester last Friday – and now she is appealing for help in tracking him down.
She said: “I was sitting next to a lovely older gentleman.
Read More
“I know he’s from Sheffield as we spoke a little. He is roughly 50 years old with white, grey hair, lovely eyes and was wearing a bright white shirt with black trousers.
“He had been to a business meeting in the Netherlands and he was sitting next to the window. I was next to him in the middle seat.
“We only spoke briefly but his eyes just got me – he seems so lovely.
“I didn’t see a ring on his finger, so hoping he isn’t married or in a long term relationship of any kind.
“Either way, I would love to just connect with him again.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Demi describes herself as 32, tanned, with long dark hair, blue eyes and with a Scouse accent.
She added: “I was on flight number SK541.
“We chatted about how he had just been to the Netherlands and how I’d love to go to Amsterdam as its sounds interesting – something we both laughed about.
“He told me he couldn’t wait to get back home to Sheffield to open a beer.
“ Oh and I was so nervous about landing he told me he was the opposite - he didn’t like take off, although he travels a lot for work.”
Anyone who can help, can contact darren.burke@jpimedia.co.uk and we will forward on any responses to Demi.