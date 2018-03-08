Can you help keep wheels in motion at Sheffield women's basketball club?

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help keep the wheels in motion at women's basketball club Sheffield Hatters after their minibus was finally condemned to the scrap yard.

The Hatters, which became the first women's basketball team in the country in 1962, has seven teams including the seniors who play in the Women's British Basketball League, as well as junior teams.

But the club was left devastated when their 13-year-old minibus broke down on the A1 on the way back from a game in London and is now looking to raise £15,000 to help buy a new one.

Sarah McQueen, Hatters' trustee, said: "We already knew there were problems with the minibus and started looking into how we could fund a new one but now it's died, it's even more desperate because all of the teams use it.

"We play at All Saints Sports Centre, which is in one of the most deprived areas of Sheffield, and at the minute we are relying on parents giving other children lifts to games but we have got quite a few players who simply wouldn't be able to afford to travel."

The club has so far raised more than £5,165 towards its £15,000 total but Sarah called for businesses to donate to the appeal too.

"We are a registered charity and the club is entirely ran by volunteers. Most people don't realise that we operate in the same way as any other charity," she said.

"For a business it's just like giving to any other charity."

Sarah said the club clocked up around 8,000 miles per season across the seven teams travelling to away games.

She added: "Our last bus we had for 13 years and it had done more than 110,000 miles. It's not like we're only tootling around the city, we play games across the country."

The Hatters take on Oaklands Wolves at the English Institute of Sport at 5pm tomorrow before Sheffield Sharks face Cheshire Phoenix at 7.30pm.

For more information visit https://localgiving.org/appeal/helpthehatters and follow #HelptheHatters on Twitter.