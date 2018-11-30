Can you be fined for getting out the car if you’re stuck in the M1 traffic jam?

Many Sheffield motorists are stuck in severe traffic on the M1 this morning after a lorry overturned.

The Asda lorry was involved in a ‘multi-vehicle collision’ on the northbound stretch of the M1 between junctions 36 and 37 for Birdwell and Dodworth, near Barnsley at around 6.45am.

Huge traffic delays on the M1

There are now miles of tailbacks and police have closed the northbound motorway between both junctions.

But, what are the laws on what you can and can’t do when you’re stuck in a motorway traffic jam?

The AA has recommended that you do not get out of your car while traffic is moving, even if it is at a snail’s pace.

Emergency vehicles and motorcycles could be filtering through the traffic and could cause a potential risk.

And, while there is no law preventing motorists from getting out of their car if traffic is not moving, the AA recommends staying put.

If you get hungry whilst in the traffic jam then you could be at risk of a fine for eating or drinking.

You could be at risk of being prosecuted for careless driving if police think it is distracting you from your driving.

And it is still illegal for motorists to use their phone at any point when their engine is turned on.

If you want to use your phone you must be safely parked with the engine switched off.

You can also call 999 in an emergency if it is unsafe or impractical to stop.