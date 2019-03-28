Can Sheffield Steelers find a winning formula so late in the season?

Sheffield Steelers will aim to shrug off the psychological blow of slipping to from fifth to seventh place in the League.

And they hope to find a winning rhythm in their last league game of the season, on Sunday, at Milton Keynes Lightning.

Steelers were beaten 5-1 at Belfast Giants last Sunday, although their place in the playoffs had already been secured.

But with the team intent on building momentum, the scale of the loss and the positional change in the division was yet another humbling experience.

Asked how it had affected the players, coach Tom Barrasso said: "We have stayed focused on what we do as a team. Unfortunately, sometimes things are beyond your control. Our movement in the standings is the product of an inconsistent season. It is not the product of the last few games."

Steelers today started ramping up for the trip to MKL.

Former Steeler Tim Wallace at MKL

"Rest has been a focus for the team early in the week. Our game preparation starts Thursday" said the coach.

"Defensive zone coverage and neutral zone execution will be the primary point of emphasis."

The game will be a momentous one for MKL fans.

It is the club's last EIHL game before they go down a division - and they will be saying a final farewell to a lot of their on-ice heroes.