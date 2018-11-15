Have your say

The most bizarre customer requests from people staying at hotels in Sheffield can today be revealed – and some of them are downright ridiculous.

From requesting to book a room for a customers’ pet Llama to asking what time the rain stops, it is fair to say staff at budget hotel chain Travelodge have got their work cut out in the city.

Llama and Sheffield Richmond Travelodge.

The hotel revealed the top 10 strangest requests they have received from guests staying in the Steel City over the last 12 months. See the list below.

Travelodge spokesperson Shakila Ahmed said: “Where possible, the teams will go above and beyond to help customers.

“They do like a good challenge. However there are some requests that they cannot help with.”

The top 10:-

*Can you arrange for my husband to train with Sheffield F.C for his birthday as he is a massive fan? (Sheffield Central)

*Can I please book a separate room for my Llama Rosie? (Sheffield Richmond)

*What time does the rain stop? (Sheffield Meadowhall)

*Can the hotel team dress up as The Addams Family for my children for Halloween? (Sheffield Meadowhall)

*Can you make my bed to look like a Formula 1 race car? (Sheffield Central)

*Can I borrow your suit for my job interview tomorrow? I need to look smart (Chesterfield)

*Can you help me choose an engagement ring? (Sheffield Richamond)

*Can you translate this sales pitch into Mandarin ahead of my meeting with some Chinese clients? (Sheffield Meadowhall)

*Can I use your bar café as a boardroom this morning? (Sheffield Central)

*Can you put framed photo of the Artic Monkey’s in my room? (Sheffield Meadowhall)