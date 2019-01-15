Campaigners and Amey meet for first inspection after new agreement to fell fewer trees in Sheffield

The cold, January weather did little to discourage dozens of Sheffield Tree Action Group campaigners who gathered for the first tree inspection by council contractor Amey since a new agreement between both sides was reached.

Despite years of being in direction opposition, the mood appeared somewhat peaceful with Amey workers speaking amicably throughout to STAG campaigners and and explaining the course of action.

Workers from Amey prepare the road around a tree on Chatsworth Road in sheffield for remedial work

The tree in question is the only remaining of seven which had previously been earmarked for felling on Chatsworth Road, Totley, with the road itself baring scars from previous felling, appearing somewhat empty with new tree saplings beginning to grow.

Campaigners - distinguished by pink hi-vis jackets - held anti-felling signs, stating their objection to the council's straight curb rule and asking them to fix Sheffield's roads but to stop felling trees.

Some said the day brought a mixture of emotions – sadness over previous tree felling tinged with happiness that new investigations had found one could be saved.

Workers began by removing curb stones, in preparation for the arrival of an air spade to assist in the removal of the tarmac from the pavement.

However, before long they were tasked to break apart the tarmac by hand, revealing the tree roots underneath for closer inspection by Arborists.

The two sides previously acknowledged that healthy street trees should only be replaced if no other practical solution could be found, and ultimately that work to improve the city’s highways is welcome, and moreover, needed.

The new agreement between campaigners, Sheffield city council and contractor Amey will see similar detailed inspections in coming weeks on street trees which had previously been earmarked for felling, with a view to retaining as many as possible.

Trees diseased, decaying or obstructing the road or pavements will now also be discussed with STAG for replacement in the first phase.

Workers took time to explain to campaigners the next step, which included reinstating a straight curb and making a tree pit.

Met by cheers from the crowd, they went on to discuss the next step of action, which will take place on Crawford Road, Meersbrook.