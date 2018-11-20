Campaign to give terminally ill Sheffield girl, 7, her dying wish of one last magical Christmas

A campaign has been launched to give a Sheffield schoolgirl, who has been given just a few short months to live, a magical Christmas to remember.

The family of Terneesha Beatson, from Gleadless, were given the devastating news by consultants a little over a week ago, after being told that the seven-year-olds brain tumour - which was initially on the left side - had now spread to the right side of her brain.



Since being diagnosed four months ago, the Valley Park Primary School pupil, has undergone intensive radiotherapy and chemotherapy in hopes of shrinking the tumour, but unfortunately it had not been successful.



Joanne Beatson, Terneesha’s mum, said: "Her radiotherapy ended a few weeks ago, but she’s still having chemotherapy. We got told on the Saturday that the tumour had spread to the right side, and they gave her a few short months.



“She is going again on the December 5 for more treatment so we’ve got to wait until then.



“The consultants have said it might not do anything, but they don’t want to give up. They said they could use another form of treatment, but it has never been used on a human.

Terneesha has two wigs - one from the NHS and the other from the Little Princesses Trust

“I didn’t want to put her through that like a guinea pig, we’d have to travel to London and Manchester I’m not doing that whilst she’s so ill.”



Since receiving the tragic news, the family have now vowed to give Terneesha a magical Christmas which will put a smile on her face.

Joanne, who is also mum to Chanaya Collins, age five, and two-year-old larayah Beatson, said: “We are just trying to give her the best Christmas, as she won’t reach her eighth birthday in June.



“She’s still my little girl. She loves unicorns and LOL dolls, she is still a seven-year-old but she is on loads of steroids and medication. They’ve said she’ll start turning towards Christmas.

“She was the first granddaughter. She’s my clever queen, always above in everything. It has knocked us all off guard.



“She’s unaware of what is happening she just thinks she has a ‘spot in her head’ that is making her poorly.



“We’ve got Bluebell Wood on call for end of life care, it’s not something you ever want to think about.”

Family and friends of the schoolgirl held a fundraiser for Little Princesses Trust, a day after visiting consultants, in hopes of raising funds for both Terneesha and the charity who have her loved ones through the difficult time.

Terneesha with her mum Joanne, after she shaved her head at the Little Princesses Trust fundraise

On the day, Joanne shaved her head in support of her daughter who lost her hair because of treatment.

“Terneesha loved it, it has brought us closer together,” she added.



Her story struck a chord with many people across Sheffield, who have now offered their support by raising funds to make her last months memorable.

Over £1,300 has been raised so far with more fundraisers planned later this month, and some of the money has been used to book Terneesha a princess carriage ride, to give her a special fairy tale moment.

Joanne Whittaker, who visited the Little Princesses Trust fundraiser, says she was heartbroken to hear the news and knew she had to do something to make Terneesha smile.

Various fundraisers are being held to give Terneesha a magical Christmas

She said: “I wanted to do something so organised the fundraiser on the November 23, at the Manor Social Club, City Road. There will be raffles, cakes, food, there will be entertainment, singers, everything possible.

“So many kind and fantastic people have come together. At times of trouble is restores your faith in humanity.”

Global Events and Promotions, are also launching their new Northern Soul and Motown night on November 30 at the Library Bar and Restaurant in Attercliffe, with 25 per cent of all entrance fees going to the family

Matthew Knox, Headteacher of Valley Park Primary, spoke on behalf of the school, he said: "All the staff, pupils and community at Valley Park are fully behind all of Terneesha's family at this difficult time.

“She is a popular, polite child who enjoys school and always works hard to be better in everything she does.

“We have all been inspired by her, and her family's, strength recently and are looking forward to her coming in to school and enjoying our Christmas pantomime with us this year.

“We hope to help raise funds by having our own bun sale on Thursday November 22. We know she will love being a Princess for the day!”

Joanne Beatson added: “The support has been amazing, we can’t thank everyone enough. I’ve had lots of people messaging me and donating, we’re so grateful.”

To donate to Terneesha's cause




