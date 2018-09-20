Campaign launched for Sheffield’s Arctic Monkeys to play huge Knebworth gig 

A campaign has been launched calling for Arctic Monkeys to follow in the footsteps of musical greats and play a huge show at Knebworth.

The band is currently in the middle of a four-show run in their home city of Sheffield as part of a world tour to promote their latest album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino‘.

Alex Turner.

But the band currently has no dates scheduled for 2019 and the gap in tour scheduling has got fans wondering if they could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Oasis and The Rolling Stones and play a huge show at Knebworth.

An online petition, launched on the change.org website, has so far gained more than 600 signatures towards a target of 1000.

It reads: “Arctic Monkeys have established themselves as a truly iconic British band.

“Having released their ambitious sixth album earlier this year, followed by an astounding run of recent live performances, it’s time for Arctic Monkeys to join the list of legendary artists Led Zeppelin, Oasis, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Queen and more to perform at Knebworth Park.

“A concert, or series of concerts, at the legendary outdoor venue would be a worthy celebration of the greatest British band of this century.”

It added: “The event would also allow the band to select a range of excellent artists to perform alongside them, creating an unmissable music festival.

“Six consecutive number one UK albums proves the mass popularity of Arctic Monkeys. It’s important to celebrate brilliant bands at their peak and this would be a truly memorable gathering.

“Arctic Monkeys deserve their place in Knebworth history.”

The petition can be viewed here: https://www.change.org/p/arctic-monkeys-to-play-legendary-knebworth-park