Campaign group 'will be back next year' in Spearmint Rhino challenge

A campaign group has said it will be back next year in its bid to get lapdance club Spearmint Rhino out of Sheffield.

More than 160 letters of objection to the Brown Street venue were received by the authority, stating that it was located too near to Sheffield Hallam University, and placed at the heart of the city’s cultural quarter.

Campaign groups also said that the club’s existence breached the council’s commitment to workplace equality, that it contributed to crime and anti-social behaviour and that women felt unsafe in intimidated when walking near the venue.

But Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub committee this week granted the club another 12-month operating licence.

Charlotte Mead, branch leader of the Sheffield Women's Equality Party said: "Spearmint Rhino's days are numbered. We can never reach a gender equal society whilst one gender is being commercially sexualised for the gratification of the other. Time's Up for places like this. We'll be back next year, we'll be back every year until we win."

Committee chairman Councillor David Barker said that the campaigners had not made a decisive case against the Brown Street Club.

He said: "The renewal of Sexual Entertainment Licence for Spearmint Rhino has been granted in the terms requested. The committee listened very carefully to the objectors who made a great case against sexual entertainment in general but did not make the specific case against Spearmint Rhino. The sub-committee therefore had to abide by the law and grant the renewal details of which are being published in the determination notice.”

A judicial review is set to take place on June 28 in Leeds.