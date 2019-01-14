Campaign for flypast to mark Mi Amigo plane crash anniversary in Sheffield discussed in House of Commons 

A campaign to organise a flypast to mark 75 years since an American bomber plane crashed into a Sheffield park has been discussed by MPs in Parliament.

All 10 crew on board the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, were killed when it plummeted from the skies and crashed into Endcliffe Park during the Second World War in 1944.

Tony Foulds.

Pensioner Tony Foulds was one of a group of school children in the park who witnessed the tragedy that fateful day, and after tending to the memorial site every week for most of his life, the 82-year-old is now calling for a flypast to mark the 75th year anniversary on February 22.

Thousands of people have taken to Twitter to support the appeal and the topic has now been discussed in the House of Commons.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh called for the Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom to meet with her and Tony to discuss “how we can honour him.”

The Mi Amigo crew.

She also called for Ms Leadsom to “discuss with her Ministry of Defence colleagues the prospect of a flypast.”

Ms Leadsom replied: “I think that is a very heartwarming story that obviously started tragically, but I do congratulate Tony for his absolute commitment to it and the honourable lady for raising it and I would be delighted to meet with them and to raise this issue with MoD colleagues.”

A Twitter campaign for a flypast has now been liked more than 26, 000 times and messages of support have flooded in from people from all over the world.

The wreckage of the Mi Amigo.

An RAF spokesperson said they are not in a position to comment publicly at the moment but The Star understands talks between both the UK and US air forces are underway for a flypast.

The Mi Amigo aircraft was returning from an intended bombing raid over Europe in which it was left badly damaged after being attacked by the Luftwaffe.

The story goes that the crew was attempting to make an emergency landing on the field in the park.

But after witnessing Tony and his friends on the grass the aircraft instead diverted and crashed into trees nearby, killing all the crew.

The grandfather-of-four, of Lowedges, previously told how he has developed a deep seated feeling of guilt over the crash, which prompted him to always ensure the memorial is maintained.

The 82-year-old said he “owes everything” to the brave crew for their actions and added he has been “amazed” by the response to the flypast campaign.