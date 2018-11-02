Camera crews arrive in Sheffield as filming begins for major new ITV drama series

Filming has begun today in Sheffield for a new ITV drama on the Hillsborough disaster.

Local residents have spotted camera crews around Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium as filming begins on the four-part factual drama, titled Anne.

Hillsborough Stadium

The mini-series will tell the story about Anne Williams who lost her 15-year-old son during the disaster.

Kevin was one of 96 Liverpool fans who died in the 1989 football tragedy.

Anne dedicated her life to campaigning for justice following her son’s death; challenging medical evidence following her son’s original inquest and refusing to accept its verdict of accidental death.

Anne, from Formby, near Liverpool, was devastated by the loss of her son, 15-year-old Kevin, who was tragically killed at the FA Cup semi-final in 1989 between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

She stood defiantly alongside other parents and their families who fought for justice for the 96 loved ones who lost their lives at a football match.

The drama has been written by Kevin Sampson, author of the book Hillsborough voices and was also present at the semi-final as a fan.

The series has been developed with the support of her daughter, Sara, who was aged 9 when her brother died. Sara has carried on her Mum’s work, and has assisted Kevin in the writing process.

Sara Williams said: “This is something I have thought very carefully about before deciding to go ahead.

“Mum’s story is such a powerful and inspiring one, and we all remember how important she always felt it was to get the message out there and bang the drum for justice.”

The drama will be made by World Productions who have also been behind shows including Bodyguard and Line of Duty.