Callum’s prospects looking good with Roundabout and Urban Outfitters

As a young man trying to pay for rent and general living expenses, 21-year-old Callum admits his tight budget doesn’t leave a lot for fashion.

New clothes courtesy of Urban Outfitters and Roundabout have given Callum a confidence boost

But a donation of clothing by fashion giant Urban Outfitters to South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout has given him a new look - and a big boost to his confidence.

Callum is currently living in a property provided by Roundabout and has the backing of a Roundabout support worker as he works on getting his life back on track following the end of a relationship with his three-year-old daughter’s mother.

“I actually come from Sheffield originally but it was only after I split up with my daughter’s mum that I decided to come back,” he says.

“I thought it would be best because I have family here but there was nowhere to stay so I was at a friend’s house for a bit and I was in shared accommodation for a while as I tried to get on my feet - and that’s where Roundabout offered help.

“Roundabout have played a big part in getting me where I am now, with a place of my own and a space for my daughter to come and visit me.

“It is hard when you have no money to provide for yourself but knowing that you have a roof over your head is a good feeling.”

The next big step for Callum will be finding the job that will increase the sense of stability and confidence that Roundabout’s encouragement has already provided.

“I have been struggling to find a job for quite a while and I am still claiming Universal Credit at the moment but I am trying to find work because I am not one of those people who are sat down and doing nothing.

“At the moment I would do anything so long as it was a job and I have literally just finished three courses - one in IT skills and the others in leadership and customer services.

“I’m going to get some more qualifications under my belt too and I’m waiting to start another course now but it’s real work I want and I’m not choosy - a job’s a job!”

At the same time Callum is also developing his interest in music, writing his own material and using social media to introduce to his work to a wider audience.

And that’s where the donation of clothing by Urban Outfitters really might make a difference to Callum’s prospects, giving him the confidence of a smart new look.

“I was speaking to my support worker and he said that Urban Outfitters had donated some clothes,” he says.

“I hadn’t been able to buy any clothes for myself for a long time so I took the chance to have a look and picked up a few things.

“Obviously I like my fashion and I like to look good so I chose some jumpers and joggers and tops - all the sort of things I like to wear.

“I can’t afford to buy that brand right now so it’s been good to have a chance to look good and feel good and that helps me feel more confident.

“Before I got together with Roundabout I was living in that shared accommodation and I didn’t know what I wanted or where I was going.

“But having my own place and knowing that Roundabout is there for me has been a big motivation boost.”

