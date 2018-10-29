Callum finds ‘Time For You’

When Callum Hall’s grandmother became a patient at St Luke’s Hospice, he found the support he needed to get him through a difficult period of change and loss, with Time For You.

Callum, aged 13, of Bradway began attending sessions with the service, for pre and post-bereaved young people, offered by national charity the Brathay Trust. Callum began taking part in fun and interactive indoor and outdoor activities, all aimed at helping him to come to terms with long-term illness and bereavement.

Callum's Tina said: “Callum would visit his nan and then go on to attend Brathay Time For You.

“He would later go back to see his nan and they had lovely, happy conversations about all the fun things he had done.”