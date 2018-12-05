Calls to support our lads in the Yorkshire Regiment as troops face Christmas without their loved ones

The proud people of Yorkshire are being asked to rally to the support of their lads in the Yorkshire Regiment and give them “an incredible boost” as they face Christmas away from their families.

The Regiment currently has one of its three Battalions engaged on an eight-month operation in Estonia, working alongside NATO partners, embedded within Estonian military formations in order to project forces forward and reassure Britain’s partner nations in the region.

The deployment means that the 460-strong Yorkshire Battle Group will be away from their families and friends this Christmas time.

Instead of spending time enjoying the warmth of a family festive celebration, they will find themselves in sub-zero temperatures, eating ration packs and spending their time digging trenches or rehearsing their combat manoeuvres.

Since the Battalion’s departure in September several groups have come forward to support them.

Yorkshire Tea sent 32kg of tea bags, Northstead School in Scarborough and Filey School have sent drawings and letters, and several individuals have taken it upon themselves to send movies, popcorn and sweets in the hope of raising morale.

This Christmas it is hoped that people across the entire county of Yorkshire will send cards out to the troops. 50kg of selection boxes; one for every soldier has already been donated and will be sent out this week.

Captain Tony Viney is the Army Officer heading up the initiative said: “I have personally served on six oversees operations over the Christmas period and I know how hard it is when you think you’re on your own.

“A letter, a card, anything makes such a huge difference to your morale and state of mind.

“There is no better feeling than knowing that the people back home care.

“To get the county of Yorkshire behind the Yorkshire Regiment would be an incredible boost to the boys and girls out there.

“Just a spare Christmas card with a little note to the Battalion, that’s all.

“It will mean the world to them.

“Yorkshire is renown for its pride; and it’s that pride in our county that I’m calling on when asking people to support.”

To support the Yorkshire troops is free. Cards, letters or small parcels (less than 2kg) can be sent, courtesy of Royal Mail at no cost. Just use the address:

OC HQ Company

1 st BATTALION THE YORKSHIRE REGIMENT

OP CABRIT

BFPO 566.