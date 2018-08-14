Calls for more police speed checks to stop 'supercar racers' in Sheffield

Police have been urged to carry out more speed checks to catch the 'idiot' drivers tearing up and down Sheffield's streets.

Police in the south east of the city this evening held a Facebook Q&A, and speeding motorists dominated discussions.

Residents complained about drivers racing through Occupation Lane, in Hackenthorpe, and Staniforth Road, in Darnall, endangering other road users and pedestrians.

Police said they received numerous requests to carry out speed checks in the area but when they did so they often got more negative comments than positive ones.

Sal Eyre asked for extra patrols on Occupation Lane, writing: "People travel at dangerous speeds up and down and trying to cross can be impossible."

She said the problem had been exacerbated due to the tram tracks maintenance work taking place.

Responding to her request for speed checks, and her offer to support police carrying them out, Inspector Jason Booth said: "Thank you! I often get the sense many people would help us out.... we will add it onto our list and see what we can do."

Matt Priest asked: "Are the weekend hired supercar racers on Staniforth Road ever going to be monitored?"

And Jackie Wheatley described driving through Darnall as an 'absolute nightmare with the idiots speeding and parking wherever they want'.

Responding to Mr Priest, Mr Booth said: "We do take some action but it's almost impossible to dedicate resources every weekend as we need the support of a specialist traffic officers in cars more appropriate than our neighbourhood vehicles.

"We do link in with them and will keep this on the agenda locally for more action."