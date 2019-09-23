Calls for citywide crack down on landlords
Campaigners and councillors are calling for a citywide crackdown on rouge landlords and hazardous homes.
Selective licensing came into force on Abbeydale, London and Chesterfield roads in November last year.
The scheme helps keep check on landlords and housing standards but so far has only been active in a targeted part of the city.
But some say it should be rolled out across Sheffield.
Ben Manovitch, from ACORN, said: “We have been pushing for selective licensing to be citywide in Sheffield because we’ve encountered numerous cases of poor housing across the city.
“This report demonstrates that selective licensing is an extremely effective tool in identifying problems and raising living standards.
“The reality is selective licensing ensures that those who can’t afford to buy their own house, those without means, are not forced to languish in rented houses which have a serious and immediate risk to people’s health.”
It comes after a Sheffield Council report showed there were 164 homes with serious hazards found in just 10 months.
The dangers were related to things including fire, falls down stairs excessive cold, mould and damp.
The details of the report were discussed at a safer and stronger communities scrutiny committee meeting.
Councillor Ben Curran, chair of the committee, said: “In general I think we should have more control and oversight of the private rented sector. I think if selective licensing was something we could do across the city, personally I would be in support of that.
“But I know from discussions I’ve had previously, there are some legislative issues around that.”