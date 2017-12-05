Callous thieves break into Sheffield field before 'stealing rabbits and terrorising ponies'

Thieves have reportedly broken into a field in Sheffield before stealing rabbit and terrorising two ponies.

Karina Nicholson revealed on Facebook that the field on Coisley Hill was broken into and vandalised on both Saturday and Monday night.

She said that the field shelter and feed room had been trashed and that the two small ponies had been terrorised and four rabbits stolen.

Karina labelled the crime as 'mindless vandalism' and has appealed for anyone that may have any information to get in touch.

She said: "Still not sure as to the extent of the thefts or repairs we are going to have to do. But I am going to have a devastated four year old little girl when she finds out.

"Dreading telling poor Teegan that the rabbits have gone. She is going to be absolutely heartbroken

"Please share and if anyone knows who these people are then please let me know. They can explain to my daughter where the rabbits are, and why her pony is so out of character!!"