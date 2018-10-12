Call to extend Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train into Doncaster 

The long-awaited tram-train project will finally take passengers between Rotherham and Sheffield later this month – and there are already calls for it to be extend to others parts of South Yorkshire.

The service, which will see tram-trains run from Sheffield Cathedral to Parkgate Shopping Park via Rotherham Central railway station, will launch on October 25.

It is almost three years late and five times over budget.

The long-awaited launch has sparked debate among Star readers online, with some already calling for it to be extended to Doncaster.

Steven Ryder said: “I used to go to Doncaster on the bus every Saturday and it took 90 minutes to get there so if the ‘Team Rail’ thing had gone there it would have been a lot quicker.”

Shaun Archer bemoaned the fact that it was delivered so late and said: “Glad I wasn’t waiting for that to arrive at the tram stop - three years late!”

Others were just relieved to see that it is finally due to be launched.

Mila Davis said she was “excited” for its arrival, while Danny Epton added that it will be “easier than (using) buses.”

Sara Ahmad was pleased that this will provide “another way to get into Sheffield” for people coming from Rotherham.

In the end the scheme cost about £75.1 million compared with an initial estimate of £15m when plans were first approved in 2012.

Tram-trains were due to begin running in December 2015 but the project underwent numerous delays before its due launch towards the end of this month.

Cost increases were blamed on a number of issues such as the work being more complex than expected and the condition of railway infrastructure being worse than initially assumed.

The modification of the network has been part-funded by the Government and managed by Network Rail.