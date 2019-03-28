Call to blockade Doncaster supermarket depot as part of growing Brexit protests

An angry pro-Brexit group is threatening to blockade a Doncaster supermarket distribution centre to stop EU produce getting in and out.

Brexit Protest and Direct Action Group UK has suggested it will target supermarket distribution centres across the UK in protest at Britain’s ongoing deadlock at leaving the EU.

Tesco distribution centre, Middle Bank, Doncaster.

And the Tesco distribution centre in Middle Bank could be one of those targeted by protesters to put pressure on the UK’s 650 MPs to solve the Brexit crisis.

Spokesman Ian Charlesworth said in a Facebook post: “We are calling on all supermarkets to support us and tell the 650 to get it sorted now.

“Any of them that don’t stand with us are pro EU and will be treated as such.

“We will disrupt their distribution sites by blocking deliveries of EU produce and goods.

“Spanish fruit and veg will be held up, imports of fish, poultry, beef, pork, lamb, French wine, EU milk, cheese, Dutch flowers and plants – anything not British is fair game.

“We have done it before and we will do it again. Leave means leave.”

He added: “Most distribution sites are easy to lock down as they are in accessible easy areas.

“We held Tesco at Widnes very easily and caused major disruption on.the old Runcorn bridge during the fuel disruption in 2011.

“Just need a few cars going nice and slow round industrial sites – take people learning to drive to practice there - it works brilliant, holding wagons back they lose their time slots and have to rearrange causing a knock on effect and backlog.”

Brexit supporters have already pledged nationwide disruption tomorrow including motorway go slows, airport and railway station blockades, closing every major roundabout and junction in Britain and protests outside newspaper offices, Parliament, council offices and other key installations around the UK.

The protests are being planned to coincide with a rally by Leave voters in London at 4pm tomorrow – marking the day Britain was supposed to leave the EU.