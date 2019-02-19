Call for statue in honour of Sheffield-born footballing great Gordon Banks

Star readers are calling for a statue to be built in honour of Sheffield-born footballing great Gordon Banks after plans for a 'permanent tribute' were revealed.

The footballing world has been united in grief since the former England goalkeeper’s death was announced at age 81 by his family last week following a battle with kidney cancer.

Gordon Banks.

Banks already has a star on the Walk of Fame outside the Town Hall, which has been adorned with flowers since his death, and there has been growing calls for another lasting tribute in the city since his death.

Sheffield City Council bosses revealed they are in talks with the Football Association and Mr Banks’ family to create a ‘permanent tribute in his memory’.

After The Star reported the move, a number of readers have taken to Facebook to reveal how they would like to see Banks honoured – and many believe he deserves his own statue.

Richard Smith said: “Statue, without a doubt. Gordon was the best, he is a true inspiration, legend and amazing. Sheffield let’s do it right.”

Anthony Hill added: “Definitely a statue in town. Would be well-deserved.”

Bob Stanway posted: “Statue, he is the best in world and a stand in the national stadium.”

Others called for a stand to be named after him at Wembley Stadium.

Geoff Barton said: “Stand named after him at the national stadium.”

The council has not revealed what kind of tribute this will be as yet and further details will be announced in due course.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said: "We have committed to mark his achievements and are currently in discussions with the FA about how this could best be done.”

Raised in Tinsley, Banks went on to make 628 appearances during a 15-year career in the football league. He also won 73 England caps, the highlight of which came when the Three Lions won the 1966 World Cup.