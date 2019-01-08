Call for Sheffield’s ‘Man With A Pram’ John Burkhill to get knighthood

Have your say

Star readers are calling for Sheffield's 'Man With A Pram' John Burkhill to be knighted for services to charity.

He has competed in more than 1,000 charity races and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

John Burkhill, Sheffield's famous fundraiser 'Man With A Pram' , at a surprise celebration.

The Handsworth man is also a familiar face across Sheffield often seen pushing his pram around in a bright green wig and appealing for donations.

The city of Sheffield thanked him for his remarkable efforts as he was treated to a surprise 80th birthday party at Sheffield Town Hall on Friday.

After we brought you news of the bash, Star readers took to Facebook to call for Mr Burkhill to be honoured by The Queen.

Craig Murphy posted: “Happy birthday John, one word 'legend'.

“Should be knighted for services to charity.”

Roger Holland said: “He should be knighted, not the celebrities getting paid for the job they do.”

Sylvia Roberts added: “This is wonderful, he should be knighted.

“It makes me happy to see good people like him.”

Others called for him to be added to the list of the great and good that feature on Sheffield's 'Walk of Fame' outside the Town Hall.

Lynn Warren posted: “He definitely deserves it.”

Jillian Frost added: “Yes he should have his name on the Walk of Fame or what about a road named after him?”

Dozens of people turned out for John's 80th birthday celebrations, including former Sports Minister Richard Caborn, Sheffield Council chief executive John Mothersole as well as friends, neighbours and former colleagues.

He was also presented with a special front page of The Star.

John, whose wife and daughter both died of cancer, said he ‘enjoyed every minute’ of raising cash and praised those who have donated over the years.

He added: “People ask me all the time who the most important person is I’ve met and I always say it’s the last person to put money in the bucket.”