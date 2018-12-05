Call for more to be done to support Sheffield’s Steel City brand 

Star readers believe more should be done to champion our ‘Steel City’ moniker after a cutlery campaigner highlighted a lack of Sheffield made products being sold at the John Lewis department store.

Jeremy Biggin, of Upperthorpe, wrote to chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield following his “astonished disappointment” at the lack of local tableware being sold at the Barker’s Pool store.

Jeremy Biggin outside John Lewis. Picture Scott Merrylees

In the letter, he wrote: “To our utmost surprise there was no Sheffield cutlery for sale. We were told that group purchasing dictates sourcing.

“Sheffield products have always oozed quality: cutlery, hand tools, razor blades, pocket knives and stainless steel to name a few. Priced maybe at a premium, but worth it to many.

“As a profitable possibility may I suggest a serious look into cutlery ‘Made in Sheffield’ and maybe create an area for Sheffield products.”

John Lewis bosses have since agreed to meet Mr Biggin to discuss the matter.

The issue has sparked a lot of conversation online among Star readers with many taking to Facebook to express their concern that Sheffield does not do enough to champion it’s Steel City heritage.

Louise Sellers said: “It’s not just John Lewis. Sheffield restaurants, school canteens, hospital catering, etc - they should all be using Sheffield cutlery. Let’s be proud of Sheffield and support quality ‘Made in Sheffield’.”

Kathy Bennett believes it is “getting harder to find Sheffield cutlery in any large UK stores.”

Mark Knowles posted: “John Lewis, as a quality shop on Sheffield’s ‘High Street’, should be selling quality Sheffield made products. Sounds like they took their eye off the ball - this chap pointed it out (they’ve listened) - this is how it should be.”

In a letter, Patrick Duffy, head of branch, wrote that he was “heartened” to hear Mr Biggin’s suggestions for “locally-sourced improvements.”