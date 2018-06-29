Call for more Sheffield recycling centres to be opened amid concern over fly-tipping

A member of a dedicated litter picking group called for more official dumpit sites to be opened to help reduce wanton fly-tipping across the city.

Figures revealed under the Freedom of Information Act showed the authority had to clear up 64, 437 incidents of illegally dumped litter between April 2013 and March 2018. This cost the authority more than £3.1 million.

Iren Wadsworth, who is part of the Sheffield Litter Pickers group, said this is an indication of how the five dedicated household waste recycling centres across Sheffield is not enough.

The 50-year-old Gleadless Valley woman said: "There are not enough of them. There are often huge queues and people cant be bothered waiting, turn around and end up dumping their litter in woodland and other places.

"I think there is also a problem with builders dumping litter so they don't pay to pay the fees of a proper licence to use household waste recycling centres.

"Then you have derelict buildings and land where they cannot find out who actually owns it and it just gets left and strewn with litter. That is an issue with security fencing.

"Fly-tipping is awful and our group has launched because people can't stand the sight of litter. More needs to be done to tackle this."

Sheffield Council has now warned those caught fly-tipping will face the full force of the law - which could mean a maximum fine of £50, 000 and up to five years in prison.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "We will take firm action against those who spoil our city for the vast majority of people who recycle their waste appropriately.”

In recent years fixed penalty notices of up to £400 for fly-tipping offences have been introduced by the Government to save councils time and money pursuing court action for low-level offences.

In the last five years the council has prosecuted 74 people for waste offences, including 41 for fly-tipping.