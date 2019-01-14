Call for more Sheffield city centre shops to compete with Leeds and Manchester 

Star readers have spoken of their pride that visitor numbers to The Moor have risen yet again – but claim there is still a long way to go to compete with other big cities.

Amanda Phillips, centre manager for The Moor, said annual footfall has risen for a third consecutive year and more than 13 million people visited the shopping district last year.

The Moor. Picture: Google

While a lot of Star readers praised the news on Facebook, many still believe the city centre in general needs to be brought up to standard to compete with other large cities in the north.

Andrea Cook said: “It looks better down The Moor but there are no quality shops in town like Leeds or Manchester.”

Phil Day added: “I love Sheffield but unfortunately the city centre is not so easy on the eye any more due to an increasing graffiti problem and other anti-social behaviour activities.

“If you compare Sheffield to the city centres of Liverpool, Leeds or Manchester it is clear to see we’ve fallen behind.”

Bill Palmer posted: “I remember The Moor from the 1950s when it had a lot of bomb sites.

“I left Sheffield in 1963, returning in 2006, and the changes after 43 years were astounding,

“I love the city centre and I am proud to show it off to my friends and family when they visit.”

Luke Martin believes The Moor is “getting better” and added: “These developments and the future ones are certainly an improvement.”

The Moor bosses expect the upward trend to continue as more developments are on the way.

Next are to open a shop in the former BHS unit by June and H&M is moving into the former Redgates site.

Ms Phillips said: “It is brilliant news. It’s great for Sheffield, it’s great for the retailers, it's great for the student population and it's great for us.

“We are very optimistic that it's going to continue to increase when Next and H&M opens.”