Call for ‘hero’ who fostered more than 100 children to get star on Sheffield’s Walk of Fame 

Calls are growing for a Sheffield ‘hero’ who fostered more than 100 children while raising six of his own to be rewarded by his home city of Sheffield.

Brian Fletcher and his wife Barbara took in around 120 babies at their home in High Green during his lifetime.

Brian Fletcher.

They also had three children themselves and adopted another three whom they had fostered, preventing those siblings from being separated.

Brian also cared so much for little ones he devoted his life to supporting children's charities, for which he raised more than £100,000.

Following his death recently aged 67, Star readers have now taken to Facebook to express their sadness – and to call for Brian to be posthumously rewarded.

David Ellis described him as a “true hero” and added: “Get him one of those stars outside the Town Hall.”

Ann Bentley said: “What a great person to raise so much money for children and for the foster children you cared for.”

Anna Adams said: “He was one in a million.”

Jason Morrell posted: “Great man, RIP. Thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Carole Lill added: “Me and my husband knew Brian well, he was a true gentleman and always took the time to chat and did so much for charity as well as fostering so many children.”

As part of his charity fundraising endeavours, Brian walked from Land’s End to John o’Groats carrying a hod of bricks, in aid of Sheffield’s Child Helpline, earning himself the nickname ‘Brian the Hod’.

He suffered with health problems for much of his life, undergoing a triple heart bypass in his later years, died on Sunday, January 27, at the Northern General Hospital.

Adopted son Lewis said: “Dad's my hero and he's been a hero to so many other children.”

Brian is survived by Barbara, his birth children Mark, Richard and Clair, and his adopted children Lewis, Aysha and Louise.