Call for action over 'unreliable' buses serving Sheffield community

Residents are calling for urgent action to improve 'unreliable' buses serving a Sheffield community.

Residents say the 81 and 82 have provided regular services between Stannington and Sheffield city centre for about a decade.

Bob Mynors.

But they claim the buses have been growing steadily unreliable over the last 12 months and are often cancelled.

They have now penned a letter to bus company First - which operates the services - and the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive urging them to take action.

Bob Mynors, a committee member of Stannington Tenants And Residents' Association, said: "They are well used services by people going to work, people doing their shopping and all the rest of it.

"The other evening there were two consecutive services cancelled. You can be stood there a long time."

He believes services that are running late could be "turned back around" when they reach Malin Bridge and not serve Stannington at all so they can catch up time on other parts of the route.

In addition, buses have in the past been unable to serve parts of the community due to people parking badly and blocking off access down certain streets.

An individual resident concerned about the services has written a letter to transport chiefs, which has been supported by Stannington TARA.

Mr Mynors said: "We just want them to bring certainty and reliability back to the services.

"We would like them to meet with us to look at solutions.

"If it is appropriate and they would like to address people with concerns then maybe there could be a public meeting at some stage."

We have contacted First and SYPTE for comment and are waiting for responses.