Call for action over knife crime after Sheffield teen is jailed for 'explosion of violence'

Sheffield residents are calling for urgent action to tackle knife crime - just a day after a top judge warned society is ‘living in constant fear’ of people carrying blades.

Judge Peter Kelson QC gave the damning assessment as he jailed a teenager for 16 years at Sheffield Crown Court for stabbing three men in an ‘explosion of violence’.

Lamar Waite, aged 18, formerly of Denholme Close, Burngreave, had pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent after slashing three Polish men during a brawl in Division Street in September last year.

His co-accused Osman Adan, aged 20, of Neville Close, Burngreave, admitted affray for his part in the brawl.

Star readers voiced their concern over the problem of knife crime in a string of posts on Facebook and called for urgent action to tackle the issue before more lives are lost.

Patricia Oliver told how it “terrifies me to death for the safety of my teenage grandchildren.”

She added: “I will do anything to deter them entering Sheffield these days and that’s coming from a proud Sheffielder. It’s shocking.

“After saying that a young girl was stabbed to death not a mile away from us, no one is safe.”

Lynn Carnall added: “Knife crime is getting to be a major problem in Sheffield, there used to be very few incidents, but now it is a lot more common. It is very scary.”

Michele Fudge posted: “A local security expert told me it is the intent of a person harming another that needs to change, and sadly unless real action is taken to tackle this growing problem so many more precious lives will be lost.

“The future must change and now.”

Debbie Rouse described the act of knifing someone as “disgusting.”

South Yorkshire Police led a week-long operation to tackle knife crime in February which saw more officers out on patrol and the placement of knife arches outside public venues.