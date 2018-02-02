'Calculated' killer who assaulted vulnerable Doncaster man twice in three days is jailed

A 'calculated' killer who targeted a vulnerable Doncaster man, assaulting him twice in the space of three days, has been jailed.

Jac Cox admitted the manslaughter of Mark Simpson, who was found dead at Firbeck House, in Doncaster, on May 15, and one count of assaulting the same victim.

Kayleigh Miller, who took part in the first assault

The 25-year-old, of no fixed abode, assaulted Mr Simpson, aged 37, on May 9 and again two days later on May 11, with the second attack proving fatal.

Cox appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, where he was sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter and one year for assault, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Kayleigh Miller, aged 27, of no fixed abode, took part in the first attack on Mr Simpson.

She admitted assault and also possession with the intent to supply. She was sentenced to six months for the first charge and nine for the second, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The court heard how Cox had targeted Mr Simpson the second time as he walked along St James Street on the evening of May 11, inflicting the wounds from which he would die four days later.

DCI David Stopford, senior investigating officer for the case, said: "Mr Simpson was deliberately targeted in both of these attacks, one of which proved to have fatal consequences.

"Cox and Miller's calculated actions to target a vulnerable man were despicable, however I am pleased they have both now taken responsibility for their actions.

"This has been a lengthy investigation and I would like to thank and praise the investigation team, as it was through their continued dedication to the investigation that we were able to bring the case before the courts."