Chief executive officer Steve Fraser brought his senior leadership team to Emmaus Sheffield, in Cadman Street.

Cadent – which manages a network of more than 131,000 distribution pipes, transporting gas that keeps more than 11 million homes warm in the UK – has a two-year corporate partnership with Emmaus.

Cadent is committed to both raising money for the charity, as well as establishing links that build greater understanding of the issues impacting people who are homeless.

The charity was picked as its corporate partner after a vote by Cadent’s 6,000 employees.

As part of this relationship, Cadent’s senior executives did a day of volunteering at the charity’s headquarters, close to Sheffield’s Victoria Quays.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol-free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

“The day enabled our friends from Cadent to learn more about the work Emmaus does and experience first-hand the way that we work with our companions to support and prepare them for the future,” said Emmaus Sheffield deputy manager Charley Fedorenko.

“They also wanted to see how they could strengthen the partnership and understand how they could help and what they may be able to offer.

“They were happy to help with any task, including gardening, cleaning, moving furniture and lending a hand in our workshop - so they are welcome back any time!”

Steve Fraser said: “Our partnership with Emmaus is important to me and every one of our 6,000 employees. We strive to be a force for good in the communities we serve, providing fairer opportunities to all.

“Raising money is one important aspect of that, but it’s also about understanding what issues and barriers there are that stand in the way of people having the opportunity to realise their full potential.