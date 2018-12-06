Buzzcocks singer Pete Shelley dies, say reports 

Have your say

Pete Shelley, lead singer of punk rock band Buzzcocks, has died at 63 of a suspected heart attack, according to reports.

The band are best known for their hit, Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've).

Pete Shelley in the blue shirt.

The band’s management reportedly told the BBC that Shelley died on Thursday in Estonia where he was living.

Buzzcocks famously played at The Boardwalk in Sheffield on July 4, 1976, alongside The Sex Pistols and The Clash, which was actually their first ever gig.

More recently, the band played at the city’s Tramlines Festival in 2015.

Tributes from around the music world have started pouring in.

Teenage Fanclub singer Norman Blake tweeted how important Shelley's songs had been in his youth, and remained so today.