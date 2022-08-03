Busy South Yorkshire road is currently closed in both directions following collision

A busy South Yorkshire road is closed this evening following a crash, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 6:30 pm

The collision took place in Doncaster Road, High Melton earlier today (Wednesday, August 1).

Doncaster Road is closed in both directions, between Melton Mill Lane and Melton Road, affecting traffic through High Melton.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Thank you.”

Witnesses to the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

