Busy Sheffield road closed for reconstruction work
Part of a busy Sheffield road will be closed until tomorrow morning, while road reconstruction work is carried out.
Queens Road is closed at the junction with Alderson Road for road reconstruction work.
The planned closure was put in place at 7pm last night, and will continue until 5am tomorrow morning (Monday, August 12).
A spokesman for First Buses said its 24 bus service is currently being diverted as a result of the road closure.
The 24 service towards Lowedges will operate as normal to Shoreham Street at the junction with Charlotte Road, then divert directly along Shoreham Street before resuming normal route on Queen’s Road.
The 24 service towards Woodhouse will operate as normal to Queen’s Road at the junction of Shoreham Street then divert directly along Shoreham Street before resuming normal route on St Mary’s Road.
Services 1a and 51 will be unaffected and should operate as normal.