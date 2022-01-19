Busy Sheffield road closed for hours due to flood - what Yorkshire Water has said about incident
A busy road in Sheffield remains closed this morning due to a flood.
Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, was closed last night because of the extent of flooding caused by a water leak.
Engineers were drafted in to carry out emergency repairs and while the leak is understood to have been stemmed, the road remains closed.
Sheffield Council described the incident as a ‘significant water leak which has flooded the road’.
Diversions were put in place to keep traffic away from the water.
In an update this morning, Yorkshire Water said the road remains closed on both sides. The company said there is no time estimate yet for when the repairs are expected to be completed.