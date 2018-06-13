Busy Sheffield road closed by police due to fire in city centre

Have your say

A busy Sheffield road has been closed by the police while firefighters deal with a blaze in the city centre.

Broad Lane is closed from the roundabout at Townhead Street and the junction with Rockingham Street.

The blaze is close to the Rockingham Street junction, near to the NHS Walk-In Centre.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman refused to release any other details.

Police officers are blocking the road while the incident is being dealt with.

More to follow.