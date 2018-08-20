Busy Sheffield road CLOSED after burst main sends 'gallons of water' down the street

A busy road in Sheffield will be closed for most of the week after a 'major water mains burst'.

Residents on Dykes Hall Road were left shocked on Friday after the water main burst; flooding the street with water.

Photos of the damage were soon being uploaded to Twitter and sent to Yorkshire Water with some saying it looked like the road had 'exploded'.

Yorkshire Water were able to restore the water supply to nearby residents but said that the road could only be reopened on Thursday.

A spokesman said: "This is the timescale that the local authority have given us to carry out the work. There is a possibility that the reinstatement is completed earlier but this isn't guaranteed and currently, the proposed completion date is the 23rd."

Buses have been diverted in the area as a result of the closure, but one driver clearly hadn't been told about this.

Passengers on the Stagecoach 57 bus to Sheffield were left stuck after the bus tried to make its way down the road on Monday morning.

Some decided to get off the bus before a passenger eventually moved one of the 'road closed' signs.

A passenger said: "I have no clue why he's pulled this stunt, but people are now getting off. The double decker bus is stuck!

"The road wasn't fully blocked off so he may have assumed it was open, or that buses could go through."

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: "We aware of this and the teams are looking into it at the moment. Sorry for any inconvenience."