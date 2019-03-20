Have your say

A busy Sheffield road is closed in both directions this morning while emergency services deal with a collision.

Granville Road, Norfolk Park, is currently blocked with witnesses claiming a motorbike was involved in the collision.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details.

