Busy road in Sheffield closed due to burst water main

A busy road in Sheffield has been closed due to a burst water main.

Hollinsend Road in Gleadless has been closed, with traffic diverted via Seagrave Crescent and Ridgeway Road.

Yorkshire Water said engineers were repairing the fault but some customers may be left without water or with low water pressure until the work is complete.

First South Yorkshire said at around 3.30pm that the road remained closed, with the 8 and 8A bus services on diversion.

Yorkshire Water apologised to any customers affected and said it hoped to have the water main back in service 'as soon as possible'.